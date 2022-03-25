News
Imran Khan faces no-trust motion today

Imran Khan faces no-trust motion today

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2022 10:25 IST
The crucial session of the Pakistan National Assembly will begin on Friday in which the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan will be moved.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the house will meet at 11 am, with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, reported the Express Tribune.

A 15-point agenda of Friday's session issued by the Secretariat on Thursday night also includes the no-confidence motion.

Notably, acting on mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan, the Opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion in National Assembly on March 8.

 

In the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

However, several dissident MNAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came out in open and the government allies are reported to have sided with the Opposition, thus, it is yet to be seen if Imran Khan succeeds in defeating the no-trust motion.

Further, in reference to the defection of Parliament members, the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Thursday said that not counting votes that members will cast during no-trust proceedings against Imran Khan would be "contemptuous".

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
