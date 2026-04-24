Six Pakistani Nationals Get 20 Years For Heroin Smuggling

Six Pakistani nationals have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for smuggling a massive consignment of heroin, valued at Rs 384 crore, into India via the Gujarat coast.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six Pakistani nationals sentenced to 20 years for smuggling heroin into India.

The heroin, valued at Rs 384 crore, was seized off the Gujarat coast in December 2021.

The court highlighted the serious impact of drug addiction on India's youth and national security.

The accused were apprehended in a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS.

Each of the convicted individuals was also fined Rs 2 lakh.

A special court in Gujarat's Bhuj city on Friday sentenced six Pakistani nationals to 20 years in prison for smuggling heroin valued at Rs 384 crore into India.

The accused were apprehended from a Pakistani fishing boat off Gujarat coast in December 2021 in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Heroin Smuggling Operation Details

Holding the six men guilty, Judge V A Buddha of the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court said they were involved in a serious crime of targeting India's youth and pushing them into drug addiction.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Wagher (31), Dadhansh Wagher (24), Sagar Wagher (23), Ismail Barala (75), Mohammad Kungra (24) and Ashfaq Wagher (26), all residents of Karachi.

Impact of Drug Addiction on National Security

Drug addiction is a national problem and can directly affect the nation's internal security, the judgement stated.

Besides sentencing the accused to 20 years' imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of them.

Details of the Seizure

As per the prosecution, Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with six crew members and carrying 77 kg of heroin worth Rs 384 crore was intercepted in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast in December 2021.

A case was registered against the accused at ATS police station under the NDPS Act.

The prosecution produced 203 pieces of documentary evidence and examined 13 witnesses during the trial.