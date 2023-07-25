News
Rediff.com  » News » Pak must throw out beggar's bowl: Army chief amid economic crisis

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 25, 2023 12:21 IST
Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir underlined the need to make the country self-reliant to end the dependency on foreign loans, which the cash-strapped nation recently secured with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir. Photograph: ISPR

While addressing the opening ceremony of Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan said, "Pakistanis are a proud, zealous and talented nation. All Pakistanis must throw out the beggar's bowl."

Pakistan is set to receive another loan from China after securing a deal from the IMF.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said that Pakistan has received a rollover of an additional USD 600 million loan from its all-weather ally China to help shore up the country's foreign exchange reserves on the back of an IMF deal.

In July, the Pakistan government's debt swelled to USD 2.44 billion, including USD 2.07 billion in non-guaranteed debt owed to China, as per Geo News.

 

The army chief also said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with all blessings and no power in the world can stop the country's progress.

General Munir said a state is like a mother and the relationship between the people and the state is of love and respect.

He said security and the economy are interlinked and indispensable to each other.

COAS also stated that the Pakistan Army is proud to serve its nation, adding that the military drew its strength from the people and vice-versa.

General Munir promised that the military would not rest until Pakistan is steered out of the prevailing crisis.

Speaking about the model farm, the COAS asserted that the country will witness the agricultural revolution, reported Geo News.

He added that model farms will be established across the country in line with modern standards to benefit small farmers and spread the scope of green initiatives.

