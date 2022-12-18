News
Pak minister threatens India with 'nuclear war'

Pak minister threatens India with 'nuclear war'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 18, 2022 11:19 IST
A day after India slammed Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his 'uncivilised outburst' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan People's Party leader Shazia Marri threatened New Delhi with nuclear war.

IMAGE: Shazia Marri. Photograph: ANI

In a news conference with Bol News, she said, "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises."

 

She was holding a press conference in support of Bilawal Bhutto and spewed venom against India.

Shazia threatened India and said that if the Modi government will fight, then he will get the answer.

The status of a nuclear state given to Pakistan has not been given to remain silent. Pakistan also knows how to answer.

She said, 'if you will keep making allegations against Pakistan again and again, Pakistan cannot keep listening silently, this will not happen.'

Shazia's statement comes at a time when Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is being slammed in India for unleashing a personal attack on Modi and also hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
