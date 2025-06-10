HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak likely to hike defence budget amid tensions with India

Pak likely to hike defence budget amid tensions with India

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 10, 2025 13:42 IST

x

Pakistan will unveil on Tuesday its annual federal budget for the next fiscal which is likely to see a substantial hike in defence expenditure.

IMAGE: A Pakistani soldier salutes standing alongside an air defence missile system during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. Photograph: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters

The total budget size is expected to be Rs 17.6 trillion.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget document as a finance bill in the National Assembly.

 

The government eyes a record revenue target of nearly Rs 14 trillion for FY-2025-26, a 22 per cent increase over projections for the outgoing fiscal year.

It is set to target 4.2 per cent GDP growth and limit inflation to 7.5 per cent.

The proposed tax-to-GDP ratio target for FY26 is 12.3 per cent, which is still short of 14 per cent, Aurangzeb said on Monday.

The highlight of the budget would be the defence expenditure, which is expected to get broad support from the lawmakers following Pakistan's recent confrontations with India.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The on-ground hostilities from the Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Though there is no official word about the increase in the defence expenditure, the government had endorsed an 18 per cent increase in defence spending during the budget-making process.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported last month that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agreed to increase the defence budget by 18 per cent to over Rs 2.5 trillion in light of the prevailing security threats.

In the current fiscal of 2024-25, the government allocated Rs 2,122 billion for defence spending, reflecting a 14.98 per cent increase over Rs 1,804 billion budgeted for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The defence sector expenses are the second-biggest component of the annual expenditure of the country after debt payments. In the current year, Rs 9,700 billion allocated for debt servicing constitutes the single biggest expense of the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Military Action Must For Pak's Thousand Cuts Strategy
Military Action Must For Pak's Thousand Cuts Strategy
Op Sindoor: How India's tech outsmarted Pak defences
Op Sindoor: How India's tech outsmarted Pak defences
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'
'IAF Showed What It Is Really Capable Of'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Soft Mexican Tacos: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Dimple Kapadia's Top 10 Performances

webstory image 3

10 Family Values That Made Alcaraz Champ

VIDEOS

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan spotted at Mumbai airport1:20

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan spotted at Mumbai...

Farooq Abdullah takes a ride in Vande Bharat from Srinagar1:52

Farooq Abdullah takes a ride in Vande Bharat from Srinagar

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at Mumbai's Bandra0:57

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at Mumbai's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD