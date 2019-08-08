News
Rediff.com  » News » Pak halts Samjhauta Express

Pak halts Samjhauta Express

August 08, 2019 15:59 IST

Pakistan has closed the Samjhauta Express train service with India, its Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday, a day after Islamabad downgraded the diplomatic ties with New Delhi. 

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rasheed said the bogies of  the Samjhauta Express will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid. 

"Till I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express train service will not operate," he was quoted as saying by the Geo TV. 

 

The Samjhauta Express train service was suspended earlier this year, due to escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries. However, the service was later resumed. 

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations. 

On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
