Rediff.com  » News » Pak fumes as Afghan diplomats remain seated during national anthem

Pak fumes as Afghan diplomats remain seated during national anthem

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 18, 2024 10:46 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed their strong protest to the Afghanistan authorities over the “disrespect” to the country's national anthem by Afghan diplomats who continued to remain seated when it was being played at an event.

IMAGE: In a vial video, the Afghan diplomats can be seen seated during the Pakistan's national anthem. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The disrespect of the host country's national anthem is against diplomatic norms, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

"This act of Acting Consul General of Afghanistan is reprehensible. We are conveying our strong protest to the Afghan authorities both in Islamabad and Kabul,” she said.

 

The Peshawar-based Afghan Consul General Mohibullah Shakir and his deputy remained seated on their seats when the Pakistan national anthem was being played at the event held in connection with the 12th Rabi ul Awal, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The Afghan diplomats were invited by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Afghan Consulate Peshawar issued a clarification, saying they had no intention to show any disrespect to the Pakistan national anthem.

“Since there was music in the national anthem, the Afghan Consul General did not stand up while the national anthem was being played,” he said.

“We have banned our own national anthem due to music,” the Afghan consulate spokesman said.

“The Afghan diplomats would have certainly stood up in respect of the national anthem with hands on their chest, had it been played without music. Therefore, the question does not arise to show any disrespect to the host country's national anthem,” he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
