Pak expels Indian diplomat hours after Delhi's move

Pakistan on Tuesday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad 'persona non grata' for engaging in activities what it called 'incompatible' with his privileged status.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that the concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours.

'The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status,' it said.

It added that the Indian Charge d'Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday for a demarche, conveying this decision.

Earlier, India expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the official was indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India and that he had been given 24 hours to leave the country.

The move comes amid tensions between the two neighbours following a four-day military confrontation.