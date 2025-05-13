Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....

The western media is going all out to prove that India suffered a major setback in Operation Sindoor with Chinese missiles shooting down Indian fighter jets.

A report in the Daily Telegraph stated that Operation Sindoor shattered the myth of India’s air dominance over Pakistan.

“The Pakistani Air Force, aided by Chinese targeting satellites and AWACS executed a sensor-fusion kill. The Rafales never got a lock, never even saw their adversary. When the missiles hit, it was already over,” wrote the British Newspaper, The Telegrah.

India never commented on the article or admitted that IAF planes were shot down by Pakistan.

When Air Marshal AK Bharti was asked whether India had lost any aircraft, he said, “We are in combat scenario and losses are part of the combat. However, we have achieved all our objectives and all our pilots are back at home.”

So what is the truth?

Did Pakistan shoot down Indian war planes?

Did the much prized Rafale stay 300 km away from Pakistani borders?

To get answers, Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff spoke to security analyst Nitin Gokhale, author of books like Securing India The Modi Way; R N Kao, Gentleman Spymaster; and 1965, Turning The Tide among many others.

Another case in point is about Rafale, the international media are saying it was shot down. Are they lying? The Indian government refuses to accept this version?

I won’t say the Rafale was of no use. The Indian Air Force has made it clear that there have been losses but we will tell you about it at the appropriate time because Operation Sindoor is still on. All our pilots are accounted and are back home.

I believe there are losses but I don’t know whether it is Sukhoi, Mirage or Rafale because they have not told us. Nobody has confirmed this to us and only the people in government or people in the Air Force would know this fact. We should wait for the government to tell us.

Some international media outlets went to the extent to say how Chinese missiles routed India’s air force? In other words, Pakistan won using China’s defence technology. Is it true?

(British) Telegraph newspaper has always been an anti-India newspaper. If they had not come out with this report they would have come out with something else.

At Gurdaspur there was one Chinese missile which was found almost intact on the ground, the PL15. It is one of the most advanced Chinese missiles and did not explode. Now, it is a big treasure trove for India. DRDO scientists will be looking at it.

They (Pakistanis) didn’t use the JF-17 by their own admission. None of the Chinese or American planes were used in the contest with India. We showed what we damaged in Pakistan but they on the other hand could not show what they have damaged in India.

Pakistani air defences were also Chinese made. It is called as HQ9 (Long range semi-active radar homing surface to air missile). It is the reverse engine version of S-300, the earlier version of S-400. Now, obviously the HQ9 did not work for Pakistan. Therefore, Brahmos, Mica and Scalp penetrated the Pakistani airspace without being stopped and raking so much damage to Pakistani infrastructure and military.

What about Pakistani drones?

They all were shot down when they came to India on the first two days like swarms. There were around 360 of them and also Quadcopters (unmanned aerial vehicles) were shot at various places.

The Indian Air Force and Indian Army know about the Chinese standards. Of course, Chinese will learn from all these things for the future. But in this duel with India, China has come as runner-up and not the winner.

Is Pakistan completely dependent on China like once they were on USA?

Pakistan is heavily dependent militarily on China. 80 percent of Pakistan’s military hardware is dependent on China.

Some international media went to the extent to say how Chinese missiles routed India’s air force over Pakistan. In other words Pakistan won using China’s defence technology. Is it true?

On the contrary, Indian Air Force has gone and hit all the military targets in Pakistan. Pakistan has not been able to inflict any damage on India. So, how is it that they have won?

It is a western propaganda against India. Chinese may not say it but it is western and Pakistani propaganda against India. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is saying Pakistan won the war and you can imagine, how delusion can one get!

But how do you counter the western media propaganda when they say Rafale were flying 300 km inside India rather than 300 km inside Pakistan’s territory?

The operation was meant to be like that. (In military terms) it is called as stand-off battle (a situation where opposing forces are facing each other, prepared for conflict, but have not yet engaged in actual combat). Rafale is equipped with beyond visual range missile which ranges (and can target) from 300-400 km.

This is an upgrade from Balakot operation. In that operation we had to cross the boundary and go into Pakistan and hit as the range was not there. But here in Operation Sindoor we never had to go inside Pakistan to hit. The Spike bombs that we used in Operation Balakot, we had to go there and bomb (using IAF’s Mirage 2000). Rafale came to Indian Air Force after Operation Balakot. Yes, Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because of their capability (to hit the target).

Do you mean the western media is giving a different spin to the Rafale story?

Yes, exactly. They are masters at it.

We don’t need to bother. The result or outcome (of Operation Sindoor) is what matters.

Pakistan Air Force is crippled and they are the ones who think India can hit them anywhere. There is uncertainty in them.

We have called Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence bluff. They thought nobody would hit Bhawalpur and Muridke because they have nuclear weapons. They used to think India cannot touch our military targets because we are a nuclear weapons country.

After Operation Sindoor we have called out their bluff. This is called as nuclear deterrence bluff. Uncertainty in the minds of Pakistanis is the new normal now. They don’t know where India will hit them.

Can this ensure we will not see any terrorist attack on Indian civilians from the Pakistani side?

We have said clearly that any terrorist attack will be seen as an act of war.

This means India has the right to use or give this kind of punishment or deterrence to Pakistan.