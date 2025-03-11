HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Pak envoy denied entry to US, deported despite valid visa

Pak envoy denied entry to US, deported despite valid visa

By Sajjad Hussain
March 11, 2025 16:21 IST

The US authorities denied entry to Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan and deported him from Los Angeles, a media report said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan, K K Wagan. Photograph: X

Ambassador K K Wagan, who holds a valid US visa and all necessary travel documents, was stopped at Los Angeles airport by US immigration authorities,The News quoted diplomatic sources as saying.

“Ambassador K K Wagan was deported from the US. He had an immigration objection which led to his deportation,” a senior foreign ministry official said.

The officials forced him to return to his last port of departure, raising concerns about diplomatic protocol and the nature of the decision.

Foreign Office confirmed the envoy had gone to the US on a private visit.

 

It said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was looking into the matter and an investigation was underway.

The Foreign Office also advised avoiding any speculation in the matter.

Earlier, sources said the US immigration system flagged Wagan over “controversial visa references”, leading to his immediate deportation.

It remains unclear what specific concerns triggered this response from American authorities.

Wagan is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in Pakistan's foreign service.

Over the years, he has held several key assignments, including second secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu, deputy consul general at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles, deputy head of mission and ambassador in Muscat, Oman, head of mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Niamey, Niger, Overseas Pakistanis, Consular Affairs, and Crisis Management Unit Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Given the seriousness of the situation, Wagan is likely to be called back to Islamabad to explain his position, sources said.

The incident has already been communicated to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Aamna Baloch who were reportedly briefed on the matter.

The Foreign Ministry has, meanwhile, directed its Consulate in Los Angeles to investigate the case, sources said.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
