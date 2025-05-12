HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak admits 'minor damage' to aircraft in standoff With India

Pak admits 'minor damage' to aircraft in standoff With India

By Sajjad Hussain
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 12, 2025 10:19 IST

Pakistan's military late Sunday night admitted that at least one of its aircraft suffered "minor damage" in the military confrontation with India, without giving more information about the jet.

IMAGE: Locals inspect a wreckage in Pampore near Srinagar in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', May 7, 2025.. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference along with officials of the air force and navy, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the purpose of the briefing was to apprise about the conduct and conclusion of "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos".

 

Chaudhry said that "only one aircraft" of Pakistan suffered "minor damage", without providing details about the aircraft.

Responding to a question, he said no Indian pilot was in the custody of Pakistan, and all such reports were based on "fake social media reports".

He claimed that the military's response has been "precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained".

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
