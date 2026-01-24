Will paint all Maharashtra green: AIMIM MP backs Mumbra corporator

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday doubled down on his colleague Sahar Shaikh's 'will turn Mumbra green' remark by claiming his party intended to do the same with all of Maharashtra.

IMAGE: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiaz Jaleel. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Shaikh, after her victory from ward 30 in the January 15 Thane civic polls, had said every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM in the next five years.

Muslim-dominated Mumbra is part of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Jitendra Awhad's Mumbra-Kalwa seat in the district.

The NCP-SP has strong presence in certain pockets.

"Mumbra must be completely painted green," she had said in a jibe at Awhad, but it ended up triggering a war of words with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

She was issued a notice under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by Mumbra police for the 'provocative' remarks and asked to 'exercise extreme caution in public addresses and refrain from statements that could inflame sentiments'.

Defending Shaikh, former Lok Sabha MP Jaleel accused Maharashtra police of 'selective action', adding that it acted under pressure from a small group of protesters.

"Leaders from the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP frequently make provocative statements but face little or no legal action. The AIMIM will not retreat (in the face of such action). It will continue to expand its political presence," he said.

"The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will spread the colour green across Maharashtra," Jaleel said.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered significant gains in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections, bagging five of the 131 seats and outperforming parties like Congress, which failed to open its account, and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, which secured just one seat.

Shaikh's remarks had triggered a flurry of complaints, including from the BJP, which alleged these represented 'Muslim bigotry' and were designed to 'spread fear' among the minority Hindu population in Mumbra.

Acting on the complaints, the Mumbra police summoned Sheikh for questioning. She later submitted a written apology, clarifying that her remarks were intended to reflect the party's green colour flag and electoral success, and not to convey any communal meaning.