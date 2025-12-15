HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » NIA charges 6 people, 2 terror groups in Pahalgam attack; details Pak plot

NIA charges 6 people, 2 terror groups in Pahalgam attack; details Pak plot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 15, 2025 20:16 IST

x

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a comprehensive chargesheet against six people and two terrorist organisations, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayiba and its shadow outfit TRF, in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local pony operator.

IMAGE: Security forces at Baisaran meadow, where the terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, April 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 1,597-page chargesheet, filed by the National Investigation Agency before a special court, details the deep conspiracy traced back to Pakistan, which the probe agency said has been "unabatedly sponsoring terrorism against India".

The NIA has named Lashkar-e-Tayiba headed by Hafeez Saeed, who has been designated as a global terrorist by the US as well as India, along with The Resistance Front headed by Habibullah Malik alias Sajid Jatt, in the chargesheet for their role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack that took place in the Baisaran meadows on April 22 this year.

 

"Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt is also named as an accused in the chargesheet, filed before the NIA special court, Jammu," a statement issued by the anti-terror agency said.

The chargesheet also names the three Pakistani terrorists, who carried out the killings on religious lines on April 22 at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. All the three were killed by the Army during the Operation Mahadev at Dachigam located in the outskirts of Srinagar on July 29, almost 100 days after the deadly terror attack.

The three were identified as Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani, the NIA statement said.

In its chargesheet, the NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India.

The agency's eight-month long "meticulous scientific probe" led to the chargesheet.

Two accused persons, Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, who were arrested on June 22 for harbouring the terrorists, have also been named in the chargesheet by the NIA.

During interrogation, the two men had disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and had also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to proscribed LeT terror outfit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram
'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram
'Totally Unacceptable, beyond belief':Mirwaiz on Pahalgam
'Totally Unacceptable, beyond belief':Mirwaiz on Pahalgam
Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?
Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?
Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'
Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance0:57

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance

Star Footballer Messi arrives in Delhi 0:50

Star Footballer Messi arrives in Delhi

BJP's New Working President Nitin Nabin Arrives at Party HQ3:16

BJP's New Working President Nitin Nabin Arrives at Party HQ

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO