CPI-M veteran V S Achuthanandan turns 100

Veteran Communist leader and former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, one of the most popular and crowd-puller leaders in the history of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in the state, turned 100 on Friday.

IMAGE: Former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan. Photograph: PTI Photo

Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan, popularly called 'Comrade VS' by his admirers, was the founder-leader of the CPI(M) after the split from the undivided Communist Party of India in 1964.

Though the veteran has been keeping away from public and media glare for quite some time due to age-related issues, the ideals of the iconic leader and the tough stands he has taken on various social and political issues are still a topic of discussion as the party-led government is in power in the state.

Achuthanandan spent the day with his family members at his son Arun Kumar's residence in Thiruvananthapuram, party sources said.

Cutting across party and political lines, people from various walks of life greeted the Marxist leader on his 100th birthday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan conveyed his 'hearty greetings and best wishes' to Achuthanandan over the phone, Kerala Raj Bhavan said.

'My heartiest greetings and best wishes to former Chief Minister Shri #VS Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday. I join the people of Kerala in wishing the beloved & respected people's leader good health &happiness,' he said in a post on social media platform X.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Comrade VS is a person who has travelled along with the history of modern Kerala.

The role played by leaders, including VS, in transforming the state into today's Kerala, is undeniable, he said in a message.

Saying that his interventions in various issues as a people's representative, opposition leader and chief minister was remarkable, Vijayan said Achuthanandan is a leader who had stood with the masses and against their exploitation.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it is not given to many to reach the century mark in life but V S Achuthanandan, who does today, has been a stalwart of the CPM in Kerala and has left his mark on state politics, Ramesh said on his X handle.

'I recall my many interactions with him when he was CM and I was union minister. These meetings combined seriousness with his trademark humour,' the Congress leader said in his post.

People from various walks of life, including party leaders and workers, visited his family members and conveyed their greetings to the comrade.

CM Vijayan visited VS at his son's residence here and conveyed his wishes.

CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan, former minister and MP P K Sreemathi, senior CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran and others were among those who visited Achuthanandan's son's residence today.

Party workers and admirers put up billboards of VS in many parts of the state and distributed sweets to mark his birthday.

Born on October 20, 1923 in a working class family in Alappuzha district, Achuthanandan became part of the trade union after ending his formal education at the primary level.

Joining the Communist movement in his childhood, his life is linked with its history in the state, including the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, underground activities of the party after it was banned in 1949 following the Calcutta thesis and the formation of the CPI-M following the split from CPI in 1964.

Achuthanandan, who became a CPI-M politburo member in 1985, headed the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in 2006-11, defeating the efforts by his rivals in the party to deny him a chance.

He has been staying at his son's residence here after ending his tenure as Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission.