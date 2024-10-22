News
Home  » News » JPC meet on Waqf turns ugly, TMC MP smashes glass bottle

JPC meet on Waqf turns ugly, TMC MP smashes glass bottle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 22, 2024 16:15 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day from the parliamentary committee on Waqf for unruly conduct, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee hurt his thumb and index finger after he smashed a glass water bottle during a JPC meet on Waqf bill. Photograph: ANI on X

A meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf bill took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it away during a heated exchange of words with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

 

In the process, Banerjee hurt his thumb and index finger and had to be given first aid.

He was seen being escorted back to the meeting room by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.

The committee, chaired by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was listening to the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when the opposition members questioned what was their stake in the bill.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
