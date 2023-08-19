News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Over 200 Meiteis fled to Myanmar return to Manipur: CM

Over 200 Meiteis fled to Myanmar return to Manipur: CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 19, 2023 11:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than 200 Meiteis who had crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur have safely returned to the state after more than three months, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, while lauding the role of the Army in bringing them back.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3.

"Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur are now safely back on Indian soil," the chief minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

 

He hailed the efforts of the Army in facilitating their safe return to their hometown.

"A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC (General Officer Commanding) Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita, GOC 3 Corps, Lt Gen HS Sahi and CO (Commanding Officer) of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain for their unwavering service," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They will kill us, lynch us'
'They will kill us, lynch us'
'Both sides were firing at each other'
'Both sides were firing at each other'
'People are still dying in Manipur'
'People are still dying in Manipur'
'I can't believe people love me so much'
'I can't believe people love me so much'
PIX: Swiatek, Gauff power to Cincinnati semis
PIX: Swiatek, Gauff power to Cincinnati semis
Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery
Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery
PIX: Bumrah back with a bang!
PIX: Bumrah back with a bang!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Meitei camp was as bad as the Kuki camp'

'Meitei camp was as bad as the Kuki camp'

Manipur: Not A Time To Burn Bridges

Manipur: Not A Time To Burn Bridges

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances