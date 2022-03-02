News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Over 1,200 Indians to reach home in 6 flights from Romania: Scindia

Over 1,200 Indians to reach home in 6 flights from Romania: Scindia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 02, 2022 22:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Six flights from the Romanian capital Bucharest will bring back on Wednesday over 1,200 Indian students who have fled the war-hit Ukraine.

IMAGE: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster landing at Rzeszow airport in Poland to bring Indian students back home, March 2, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy Gen VK Singh/Twitter

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24.

 

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is in Bucharest, said he met Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday to thank his government for facilitating entry and ensuring the safety of Indian citizens amid the "grim situation" at the Ukrainian borders.

Scindia said on Twitter the Romanian prime minister has assured his continued support to Indian students crossing the Romanian borders.

"We shared a mutual interest in expanding bilateral trade given the huge economic potential and presence of Indian businesses in Romania," he noted.

The aviation minister also said: "We are mounting six flights today (Wednesday) in Bucharest, Romania, carrying over 1,200 Indian students back to India."

He thanked Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo for rising to the challenge and working round-the-clock with the government on the evacuation operations.

Scindia on Wednesday also held a meeting with heads of Indian companies that work in Romania to decentralise evacuation operations for Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive.

Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

The aviation minister on Wednesday tweeted, "Chaired a meeting with Ambassador Rahul Shrivastava and the Indian diaspora -- heads of Indian companies in Romania to decentralise the evacuation operations and map out responsibilities, including assisting with medical emergencies, a 24*7 call centre and state-wise data collection."

The diaspora members will also accompany to the border camps and help fill any gaps in arrangements, Scindia noted.

"I thank them for their tireless efforts and commitment towards making Operation Ganga a quick success! Together, we shall overcome!" he stated.

Four Union ministers have gone to Ukraine's western neighbours to facilitate the evacuation of stranded Indians.

Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
Ukrainian guards beat up fleeing Indians: Evacuee
Ukrainian guards beat up fleeing Indians: Evacuee
Won't spare any effort to bring Indians home: PM
Won't spare any effort to bring Indians home: PM
Investors' wealth tumbles Rs 86,742 cr as stocks sink
Investors' wealth tumbles Rs 86,742 cr as stocks sink
Govt may miss Rs 6-trn national monetisation target
Govt may miss Rs 6-trn national monetisation target
Rohit, Virat cheer for Mithali and Co ahead of Pak tie
Rohit, Virat cheer for Mithali and Co ahead of Pak tie
Average salary hike in India likely to be 9.1% in '22
Average salary hike in India likely to be 9.1% in '22
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

6000 Indians brought back from Ukraine so far

6000 Indians brought back from Ukraine so far

Pak students use Indian tricolour to leave Ukraine

Pak students use Indian tricolour to leave Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances