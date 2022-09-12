News
Our scientists have made a vaccine for lumpy skin disease, says Modi

Our scientists have made a vaccine for lumpy skin disease, says Modi

Source: PTI
September 12, 2022 12:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre along with states is making efforts to control lumpy skin disease in cattle.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Uttar Prdesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the left and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupalal, addressese the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit, Greater Noida, September 12, 2022. Photograph: ANI on twitter

Many states are grappling with lumpy skin disease in cattle and the disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector.

 

"Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease," Modi said addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida in UP.

There has been loss of livestock in many states of India due to the disease, he added.

LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

The inaugural function was also attended by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan was also present.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
