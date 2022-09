IMAGE: A bust of the late Colonel Lakshmi Sehgal -- the legendary member of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army -- was unveiled to mark 30 glorious years of women cadets' induction at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com