Protests over Rafale deal, construction of Ram Mandir wash out Lok Sabha

December 12, 2018 13:56 IST

The Lok Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned for the day following protests by opposition members on various issues including the Rafale deal, construction of Ram Temple and Cauvery river water.

Immediately after the House re-convened at noon, Congress, Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members trooped into the well with placards and started shouting slogans in support of their demands.

Similar scenes were earlier witnessed when Question Hour began after obituary references to 11 former MPs.

Congress members were demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal while Shiv Sena MPs staged protests demanding the immediate construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Members belonging to the AIADMK raised slogans demanding justice for Tamil Nadu farmers living along the Cauvery delta and TDP members demanded a railway zone at Vishkhapatnam.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to pacify members but in vain.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, the Speaker congratulated Rajya Sabha member Marry Kom, who won her sixth gold medal at the World Boxing Championship, and Sonia Chahal for winning a silver medal.

“I congratulate both on behalf of the House,” she said.

The Speaker also congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully launching the heaviest satellite recently from French Guiana.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present in the House.