News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Opposition decries 'Hindification' of laws

Opposition decries 'Hindification' of laws

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 05, 2024 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Thursday accused the government of imposing Hindi by bringing new bills with titles only in that language, a charge the treasury bench contested while alleging they were stuck with a colonial mindset.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha proceedings during the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Taking part in the discussion on 'The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024' that seeks to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act to boost the ease of doing business and attract investments in the aviation sector, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose opposed the bill's name while Kanimozhi NVN Somu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam asked the government to change its name.

"Why do so many laws have Hindi names? This is imposition of Hindi. The mandate of the people in 2024 was for diversity, dividend, and the federal principle but the government is persisting in the 'Hindification' of laws. This is Hindi imposition," Ghose asserted.

 

She further said the Indian Penal Code has been changed to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Aircraft Act has now been changed to Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak.

Expressing similar sentiments, DMK member Kanimozhi NVN Somu said, "I would like the Union government to change the title of the bill to Aircraft Bill 2024. Don't try to impose Hindi on people who don't speak Hindi. I request the Union government to refrain from naming bills in Hindi and Sanskrit."

S Niranjan Reddy of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party also asked the government to reconsider the 'nomenclature' of the bill, not because he is opposing 'Hindi imposition' but saying there is a constitutional requirement that since it has been brought in English and the title cannot be in Hindi.

"We are now going to have the possibility of a constitutional court, a high court or the Supreme Court striking down this part saying that this part is unconstitutional because Article 348 (1B) requires authoritative text to be in English," Reddy said.

He further said Parliament can have the authoritative text in Hindi also, entirety of the authoritative text can be in Hindi, from the title to every single word can be in Hindi.

"I am trying to speak for 56 per cent of the Indian population which does not have Hindi as mother tongue... not to oppose (the bill)," Reddy said.
Ghanshyam Tiwari of the BJP refuted the charges of 'Hindi imposition' and pointed out that the bill with title in Hindi has been presented to the House by a minister who is a Telugu.

He said the step has been taken up as per constitutional provision and the name coming in any language is not an effort to impose any language.

"This shows their colonial era mindset," he said referring to the Opposition members' objections to the Hindi titles.

Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu moved the bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Was mocked on streets for learning Hindi: Sitharaman
Was mocked on streets for learning Hindi: Sitharaman
'Students from south will be forced to study in Hindi'
'Students from south will be forced to study in Hindi'
'If they force us to listen to Hindi, we won't!'
'If they force us to listen to Hindi, we won't!'
Pushpa: The Rule Review
Pushpa: The Rule Review
Will Rain Drench India's Hopes in Adelaide?
Will Rain Drench India's Hopes in Adelaide?
Why do Bengal parties clash over B'desh Hindu attacks?
Why do Bengal parties clash over B'desh Hindu attacks?
Washi To Get Nod For Adelaide Test?
Washi To Get Nod For Adelaide Test?
More like this
How Hindi conquers other Indian languages
How Hindi conquers other Indian languages
The dangers of imposing Hindi on India
The dangers of imposing Hindi on India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances