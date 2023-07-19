News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Oppn using nation's name as tool': BJP leader moves EC

'Oppn using nation's name as tool': BJP leader moves EC

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 19, 2023 11:49 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashutosh Dubey on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India against the the opposition alliance naming its front as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) saying that it "appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power."

IMAGE: Opposition leaders meet in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

At a meeting in Bengaluru, 26 opposition parties announced their coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Dubey, the head of BJP Maharashtra social media-legal and advisory department, said that this has not only shown a lack of originality but also appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power.

In his letter to the ECI Dubey said, "I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of great concern and discomfort regarding the recent renaming of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This action has caused widespread dissatisfaction and is viewed as a deliberate attempt to exploit the name of our nation for political aspirations, which I believe is a disrespect to the country and its citizens."

 

"While I understand that political parties have the right to choose their names and develop their strategies for electoral success, it is crucial that they do so without undermining the dignity and integrity of our nation. By associating their political agenda directly with the name of our country, the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has not only shown a lack of originality but also appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power," he added.

The BJP leader went on to add that, in future if the party wins, people would say 'INDIA has won,' but if the party loses, then people would say 'INDIA has lost'. "This promotes a sense of national insult," he said.

"It implies that the outcomes of the election are tantamount to the victory or loss of the entire nation, disregarding the diverse views, aspirations, and democratic rights of individual citizens. Such a sweeping statement not only undermines the pluralistic nature of our democracy but also attempts to manipulate public sentiment for political gain," the letter stated.

"I kindly request the Election Commission of India to investigate this matter thoroughly and ensure that political parties adhere to ethical standards when choosing their names and formulating slogans. It is imperative that the sanctity of our nation's name is upheld, and political parties are discouraged from exploiting it for their personal political agendas," it added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
