Oppn To Push For JPC On Adani Issue

Floor leaders of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance met on Monday ahead of the start of Parliament's winter session and decided to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Adani Group and demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the matter.

IMAGE: Congress MPs at an all-party meet on Sunday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

INDIA leaders also decided to write to Speaker O P Birla and demand that Opposition leaders in both Houses be invited to speak during the programme on Constitution Day on Tuesday.

The letter would make the point that if the prime minister can speak, why not the leaders of the Opposition, party sources said.

The floor leaders met at Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's Parliament House office.

Several Opposition members, including Kharge, have given adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament on the issue.

'As the Parliament session begins, the first step the government should take is to have a detailed discussion on the Adani saga which has the potential of tarnishing India's image at the global stage. This is what the INDIA bloc parties demand today, for the hard earned investments of crores of retail investors are at stake,' Kharge said in a post on X after the meeting.

'We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy market driven competition in the private sector, which facilitates equal opportunities, employment and equitable distribution of wealth, catering to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India,' the Congress president added.

Sources said INDIA leaders also took the decision to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee into issues surrounding the Adani Group.

Those who attended the meeting included the Congress' K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Nasir Hussain and Manickam Tagore as well as the Samajwadi Party's Ramji Lal Suman, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar's Supriya Sule, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

K Radhakrishnan of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, P Sandosh Kumar of the Communist Party of India and Indian Union Muslim League leader E T Mohammed Basheer were there as well.

Revolutionary Socialist Party's N K Premachandran, Kerala Congress leader K Francis George, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Abhay Kumar Sinha, Dr Faiyaz Ahmad, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Vaiko, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation leader Raja Ram Singh and Bharat Adivasi Party's Rajkumar Roat were also present.