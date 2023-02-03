Oppn parties to jointly raise Adani issue in Parliament, but...

Opposition parties on Thursday agreed to jointly raise the issue of allegations of fraud against the Adani Group in Parliament but were yet to agree on the mode of inquiry into the Gujarat-based corporate major.

IMAGE: Opposition parties hold a meeting in the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

At a meeting of like-minded political parties convened by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, there was a general agreement on raising the Adani issue vigorously in both the Houses and force the government to take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address from Monday.

A section of the opposition leaders were of the view that the attack on the government should be targeted on 'forcible' investments by public sector institutions in corporate entities having questionable business practices that have led to massive losses.

These leaders were also of the view a reference to the Hindenburg Research should be avoided as it would amount to taking the issue out of the context of India.

Though Kharge made the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation on the issue after the meeting of like-minded opposition parties, a section of the leaders favoured a Supreme Court-monitored probe or an inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"Different parties will express their views on the floor of both Houses about what the mode of enquiry should be conducted to expose and unravel this scam," said Derek O'Brien, the TMC's Parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha.

All leaders of the like-minded opposition parties were unanimous that the issue of the tanking of stocks of Adani Group firms should be raised in Parliament during the discussions on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and the Union Budget.

"The parties are of the view that this scam of monumental proportions should be discussed on the floor of the House," an Opposition leader said.

Opposition leaders said while the Congress pushed for a JPC probe on the issue, parties such as the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress pushed for an apex court monitored probe.

Some parties favoured a probe by SEBI, the market regulator.

"Opposition leaders are being continuously harassed for no reason by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). The government must take action against the perpetrators of this monumental scam and ensure that they do not flee the country. The hard-earned money of millions of Indians is in peril," said O'Brien.

The opposition parties are to meet again on Friday after a meeting was called by Kharge.

The TMC and some other parties are unlikely to attend, sources said.

The opposition parties are also likely to meet near the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Friday and raise the Adani issue.