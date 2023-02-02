News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Like his Prime Mentor': Cong takes dig at Adani's 'morally correct' remark

'Like his Prime Mentor': Cong takes dig at Adani's 'morally correct' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 02, 2023 11:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress Thursday took a dig at Adani Enterprises over its decision to withdraw its Rs 20,000-crore share sale, saying Gautam Adani speaking of being "morally correct" is like his "Prime Mentor" preaching humility, sobriety and large-heartedness.

IMAGE: Adani Enterprises chairman Gautam Adani addresses investors after withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises Ltd's fully subscribed share sale. Photograph: Courtesy @AdaniOnline/Twitter

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has decided to withdraw its fully subscribed Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

Adani Group company stocks have lost over USD 90 billion in value since a US short seller made damning allegations.

 

"Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company's board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct," Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises, said.

"The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO," Adani said.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Adani speaking of being morally correct is like his Prime Mentor preaching virtues of humility, sobriety and large-heartedness."

"This is ENTIRE political science," he said, also apparently taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress has been alleging that Prime Minister Modi and his government have been favouring the Adani group in various sectors.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?
Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?
'Modi, Modi' countered with 'Adani, Adani' in Parl
'Modi, Modi' countered with 'Adani, Adani' in Parl
US-based research firm alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani
US-based research firm alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani
Telcos bag 20 mn 5G customers in less than 4 months
Telcos bag 20 mn 5G customers in less than 4 months
'Experienced' Pandya aims to emulate Dhoni
'Experienced' Pandya aims to emulate Dhoni
How has A-I fared in the 1 year since Tatas took over
How has A-I fared in the 1 year since Tatas took over
Women's cricket awaits birth of a superpower in India
Women's cricket awaits birth of a superpower in India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Adani Group is a man-made disaster in the making'

'Adani Group is a man-made disaster in the making'

The Secret of Gautam Adani's Success

The Secret of Gautam Adani's Success

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances