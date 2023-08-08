News
Oppn fumes over Sansad TV ticker during no-trust debate

Oppn fumes over Sansad TV ticker during no-trust debate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 08, 2023 15:55 IST
Lok Sabha was briefly disrupted on Tuesday during a discussion on the no-confidence motion following opposition members' loud protest against tickers running on Sansad TV that highlighted development works of the government during the live broadcast of the debate in the House.

Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party member Nishikant Dubey began speaking against the motion, several opposition members, including the Congress, TMC and the DMK, protested over the issue.

Some members of the treasury benches, including ministers, were seen taking a swipe at the Opposition for its inability to come to terms with the development ushered in by the government.

 

Speaker Om Birla sought to calm down opposition members, noting that a different system was in place to run the Sansad TV after it was created following the merger of the Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV.

He later said he has given instructions, a suggestion that the tickers will stop running, and that happened in a couple of minutes.

Opposition members were seen saying that tickers should only refer to the current proceedings in the House.

A debate on the no-trust motion moved by the Opposition against the government is on and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply on August 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
