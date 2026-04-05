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Home  » News » Only illiterate people in Gujarat...: Kharge sparks row

Only illiterate people in Gujarat...: Kharge sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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April 05, 2026 22:28 IST

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Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ignited controversy by calling the people of Gujarat 'illiterate' while campaigning in Kerala, alleging they are being misled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cong chief Kharge's controversial remark on Gujaratis

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a public meeting, in Idukki on Sunday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge referred to the people of Gujarat as 'illiterate' during a campaign speech in Kerala.
  • Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Modi is 'fooling' the people of Gujarat.
  • Kharge praised the people of Kerala as 'very clever and educated', suggesting they cannot be easily fooled.
  • Kharge claimed that both Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan are following the same path in governance.
  • Kerala is preparing for assembly polls with voting scheduled for April 9.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday made an apparent controversial statement, during his assembly poll campaign speech in Idukki, calling the people of Gujarat as 'illiterate' who, according to him were being 'fooled' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the same time, Kharge said neither Modi nor Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan can fool the people of Kerala as they are 'very clever and educated'.

 

"Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever and educated. Modi ji, Vijayan, you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you cannot fool the people of Kerala," the Congress chief said.

He made the remark while alleging that both Modi and Vijayan are walking the same path and there is no difference between them except the parties they lead.

Kharge also alleged that Vijayan was being controlled by Modi.

Kerala will have assembly polls on April 9 for 140 seats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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