Home  » News » One nation, one poll bills tabled in LS, Oppn objects

One nation, one poll bills tabled in LS, Oppn objects

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 17, 2024 13:26 IST
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday moved in the Lok Sabha two bills which lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous polls in the country, with the opposition dubbing the draft laws as an attack on the basic structure.

IMAGE: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduces Constitutional Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha for ‘One Nation, One Election’. Photograph: ANI on X

Meghwal moved for introduction the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election" and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.

Opposing the bills at introductory stage, Manish Tewari of the Congress said they are against the basic structure as enshrined in the Constitution.

 

Members can oppose any bill at the introduction stage. Following this, the bill is introduced by the minister concerned through a voice vote.

Dharmendra Yadav (SP) said the bill is an attack on the federal structure outlined by framers of the Constitution.

He said while a set of assembly polls cannot be held together, the government is talking of one nation, one election.

T R Baalu of the DMK questioned the expenditure it will entail in holding the massive exercise.

Kalyan Banerje of the TMC said it hits the basic structure of the Constitution. He said proposed insertion of an article is contrary to the present Constitution.

TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani supported the bill, saying his party extends unwavering support to the proposal. PTI ASK PK SKU

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
