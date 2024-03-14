News
One nation, one election: Kovind panel may submit report today

One nation, one election: Kovind panel may submit report today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo m r
March 14, 2024 00:16 IST
The high-level committee on simultaneous polls headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is likely to submit its report on 'one nation, one election' on Thursday, it is learnt.

IMAGE: Former President and High Level Committee chairman Ram Nath Kovind meets with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, where he presented his party's view on the issue of the simultaneous elections before the committee, in New Delhi, February 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Though there was no official word yet, sources said the report could be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

 

The panel may recommend amending at last five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country.

The proposed report would also focus on having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body polls.

Set up in September last, the committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.

Headed by Kovind, the panel also has members including Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former finance commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap and senior advocate Harish Salve.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also made a member of the panel but he declined, dubbing the committee as a total eyewash.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is a special invitee to the panel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo m r
 
