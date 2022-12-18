One killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling on Ukraine's Kherson

At least one people killed and two others were injured under Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city Kherson on Saturday morning, CNN reported citing the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on his Twitter account, said, "One woman died from injuries and two more people are in the hospital."

He further added, "The enemy strike damaged the building of the school, hospital, and church."

The strikes took place in Stepanivka, which is located just outside of Kherson, Tymoshenko said.

He said the village was shelled by mortars, and a humanitarian aid headquarters was hit.

Meanwhile, head of the Kherson region military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said that the facility for the elder population was also hit in the attack,

"The Russian army struck the Kherson geriatric center in the village of Stepanivka," Yanushevych said on Telegram Saturday.

"The occupiers vilely targeted an institution that provides assistance to the elderly."

According to Yanushevych, "the gates were destroyed, the windows and doors were broken, and damage was done to the roof and the porch" of the geriatric center.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," he added.

A day earlier, Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones targetting Ukrainian energy systems, leading to a power emergency for millions of civilians and leaving them in pitch dark amid cold winter nights, reported The New York Times.

Explosions shook cities and towns across Ukraine in the second-largest attack this week on Friday.

Vitalii Maletsky, the Mayor of Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk told the New York Times that heat was out for more than 200,000 customers as temperatures hovered around 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius).

He implored people to "close all windows and take all possible measures to preserve heat."

According to Klitschko, in Kyiv, even after hours of repairs, about two-thirds of the residents were left without heat and water and about 60 per cent were left without electricity.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was left without power, heating, and water after the new wave of Russian missile strikes across the country. 'Colossal' damage said mayor, media reported.

The attack by Russia comes amid warnings from Ukraine's military and political leaders that Russia is likely to make another attempt to seize Kyiv and was preparing for a new ground offensive this winter.