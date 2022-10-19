On The Terrorists' Trail In Kashmir

After two men -- who were working Kashmir -- were murdered by terrorists in Shopian district, south Kashmir, the security machinery in the Valley commenced the difficult business of tracking down the killers.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, accompanied by senior Kashmir police officers and Central Reserve Police Force personnel, inspects the murder site.

IMAGE: A security cordon around the area in Shopian where the murders took place.

IMAGE: A lady police officer explains what the crime scene investigators discovered.

IMAGE: The victims's blood soaked clothes.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers and the Kashmir police's search the area for the murderers.

IMAGE: The Special Operations Group's canine sleuth tries to sense where the killers went after executing their cold blooded crime.

IMAGE: The coffins of the victims ready for their tragic journey home.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com