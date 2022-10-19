News
Rediff.com  » News » On The Terrorists' Trail In Kashmir

On The Terrorists' Trail In Kashmir

By Rediff News Bureau
October 19, 2022 14:45 IST
After two men -- who were working Kashmir -- were murdered by terrorists in Shopian district, south Kashmir, the security machinery in the Valley commenced the difficult business of tracking down the killers.

IMAGE: Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, accompanied by senior Kashmir police officers and Central Reserve Police Force personnel, inspects the murder site. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

IMAGE: A security cordon around the area in Shopian where the murders took place.

 

IMAGE: A lady police officer explains what the crime scene investigators discovered.

 

IMAGE: The victims's blood soaked clothes.

 

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers and the Kashmir police's search the area for the murderers.

 

IMAGE: The Special Operations Group's canine sleuth tries to sense where the killers went after executing their cold blooded crime.

 

IMAGE: The coffins of the victims ready for their tragic journey home.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
'Black day for Kashmir and the nation'
'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
What Gauahar WON'T WEAR!
BB16: Is Sumbul The Least Entertaining?
Kharge elected Cong chief, Tharoor loses massively
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka's injury woes mount
The War Against Coronavirus

