On Pulwama attack anniversary, officials say terror ecosystem wiped out

Fifteen of the 19 militants involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack have been either been killed or arrested while the security situation in Kashmir has improved with greater synergy between agencies, officials said on Tuesday as the nation paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force personnel killed in the terror strike.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir CRPF special director general Daljit Singh Chaudhary pays homage to the CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, during the wreath-laying ceremony, at the martyrs memorial, Lethpora, in Pulwama, February 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district on this day in 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle hit their convoy at Lethpora when they were heading from Jammu to Srinagar using the National Highway-44.

In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force had carried out an air raid in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting terrorist camps.

"Nineteen terrorists were involved in the Pulwama attack, eight have been neutralised (killed) while seven arrested. Four are still at large and of them, three are Pakistanis, including (Jaish-e-Mohammed chief) Masood azhar," additional director general of police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, said after paying tributes to the slain CRPF personnel at the Pulwama Martyrs' Memorial in Lethpora.

Kumar also said in the last three years, the Jaish-e-Mohammed has been "wiped out" in the Kashmir Valley. Only seven to eight terrorists are active now, he said.

"The situation in Kashmir has improved post the Pulwama attack. Stone pelting incidents do not take place anymore while 'hartals' have come to an end. Record tourists are arriving in Kashmir," CRPF inspector general (operations) MS Bhatia told reporters at the memorial, around 21 kilometres from Srinagar.

CRPF special director general Daljit Singh Chaudhry and general officer commanding of Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen AS Aujla also paid their tributes at the memorial.

Bhatia said there is "excellent" synergy between security agencies in Kashmir and "we are proceeding to wipe out terrorism from the Kashmir Valley".

"We are working against the terror ecosystem and keeping an eye on OGWs (over-ground workers) who provide logistics and shelter to terrorists. We are trying to deny them space where they can execute any plans," he said.

Several events were organised across the country to mark the fourth anniversary of the attack with the CRPF holding a series of functions, including the one at the Pulwama Martyrs' Memorial in Kashmir's Lethpora.

Paying tribute to the CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

"The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 terror attack and said the entire nation stands firmly with their families.

Elaborating on measures taken post the Pulwama attack, CRPF IG Bhatia said modernisation of weaponry and gadgets have been done to ensure that terrorists are not able to carry out another such strike.

"Modernisation is a work in progress. The national highway is under round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras. We are using drones and have 12 stations along the highway. We have inducted (land) mine-proof vehicles and bullet-proof vehicles as well. The impact can be seen on the ground," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh also paid tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans, with the Union Territory's police chief saying that the nation is indebted to the "our brave heart martyrs who served the nation and its citizens till their last breath while making supreme sacrifice of their lives".

As a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF personnel, Lt General (retired) KJS Dhillon, who was the head of the army's strategic Srinagar-based XV Corps, released his book Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye on Tuesday.

In Jammu, CRPF troops held a function at the headquarters of the force's 76 Battalion in the Channi area to pay tributes, while school children made colourful sketches to remember the jawans.

"We paid tributes today. We annually organise this function to pay tributes to the CRPF martyrs. We are always dedicated for the safety and security of India and service to the nation," Battalion Commandant, Tarique Hussain, Khan told reporters in Jammu.

A CRPF jawan, who was driving one of the buses in the convoy that was attacked, said terror attacks cannot break the morale of troops. "We are ready to die for the nation," he said.

Functions were also organised by people of Palura village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and Jammu University students to pay homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack.