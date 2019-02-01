rediff.com

On Day 3 of fast, Anna Hazare's BP, blood sugar levels spike

On Day 3 of fast, Anna Hazare's BP, blood sugar levels spike

February 01, 2019 12:27 IST

Social activist Anna Hazare’s hunger strike on Friday entered the third day with his doctor stating that the 81-year-old’s blood pressure and blood sugar levels had “significantly” increased.

Hazare has been on a hunger strike since Wednesday in Ralegan Siddhi village in the Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district demanding appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra and resolution of farmers’ issue.

 

Dr Dhananjay Pote said, “There has been a significant increase in blood pressure and blood sugar when I examined Hazare in the morning on Friday.”

Hazare has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides some electoral reforms.

Local residents, who have come out in large numbers in support, accused the state and Central governments of ignoring his demands.

Several of them also protested Friday in front of the office of Ram Shinde, the district’s guardian minister, a close aide of Hazare said.

