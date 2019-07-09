On board the world's most luxurious train

July 09, 2019 08:15 IST

If “luxury on wheels” were an official title, it would go to the Venice Simplon-Orient Express.

The private luxury train service from London to Venice and other European cities has served as inspiration for several and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express was inspired by a 1929 incident when the Orient Express train was stuck due to a snowstorm for several days.

Since its launch in 1982, the luxe wagon has been refurbished several times and in 2020 it will boast three more swanky new "Grand Suites" that are the epitome of timeless glamour.

Here's a sneak peak!

Photograph: www.belmond.com The train already boasts of three luxurious suites -- Venice, Istanbul and Paris -- and in 2020 the train will have three more Grand suites -- Vienna, Prague and Budapest. Pictured here is the Paris suite and according to the website, the room draws on the French capital's grand architecture and is light, elegant and classic. And what can you anticipate on board the world's most posh train? Plush double beds, marble en-suite showers, private dining, and free-flowing champagne.

Photograph: www.belmond.com That's the Istanbul suite for you. Its inspiration is Turkish opulence. You will be transported to the city and its Grand Bazar thanks to the hand-carved timber, embossed leather and embroidered fabrics.

Photograph: www.belmond.com The Venice Suite is cocooned in delicate silks and intricate woven fabrics. The room also has delicate glass lamps and beautiful Baroque furniture. Pascal Deyrolle, general manager of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, says artisans at the top of their respective fields have been chosen to create these one-of-a-kind authentic suits which will guarantee you comfort and luxury.

Photograph: www.belmond.com And one can bet that their night's sleep would be cozy and sound with the plush beds and beautiful fabrics used. On board, a passenger finds chocolates on the bed and a wool and cashmere cover to keep oneself warm in the European weather.

Photograph: www.belmond.com The grand suites also boast of private bathrooms with showers. However, there are no showers or bathtubs on the train and no toilets in the individual cabins but shared toilets and sinks are located at the end of each sleeping car.

Photograph: www.belmond.com Travelling on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express isn't child's play. One night in the grand suites will put you down by $7,860 (Rs 5.39 lakh) per person, with a four-night journey for two from Paris to Venice being priced at a whopping $31,724 (Rs 21 lakh).

Photograph: www.belmond.com The iconic bar car in the train where one can savour some cold champagne or sip on a lovely French wine. The bar car is called 3674 and has vibrant blue and gold interiors.

Photograph: www.belmond.com Various classic cocktails served by stewards is what awaits patrons in the bar car. So enjoy the long journey with a Mojito or with a lovely Cosmpolitan, the choice is yours!

Photograph: www.belmond.com The train also has lovely food to offer. Set menus designed by Executive Chef Christian Bodiguel with exceptional artisanal cuisine are provided, guaranteed to tickle your taste buds.