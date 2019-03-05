rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Official website of BJP hacked, taken offline

Official website of BJP hacked, taken offline

March 05, 2019 13:42 IST

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party, http://www.bjp.org, was taken offline on Tuesday after hackers defaced the site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

 

An official response from the party is awaited.

Screenshots of the site’s home page, which went viral on social media, show expletive filled messages and even a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Some of the posts were from about 11 am in the morning.

Access to the site remains restricted.

A message on the home screen from the admin, however, says it will be back up soon.

“We’ll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. We’ll be back online shortly!” the message read.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party, Narendra Modi, Angela Merkel
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use