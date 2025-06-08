HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Odisha to ban non-veg food, liquor near Jagannath temple in Puri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 08, 2025 22:48 IST

The Odisha government will ban the sale of non-vegetarian food and liquor within a 2-km radius of the Jagannath temple in Puri, law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

IMAGE: evotees throng the Jagannath Temple for the 'Suna Besha' ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, in Puri, July 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters, he said the decision is part of the state government's broader initiative to preserve the sanctity of the holy town.

 

"A complete ban on the sale of meat and liquor, including in bars, within a 2-km radius of the Jagannath temple will be enforced," said Harichandan, who is also the excise minister.

"There will be no liquor shop or bar on the Grand Road. Besides, sale of meat and non-veg items will also be banned on the Grand Road, which connects Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple," he said.

However, the minister did not state when the ban would come into force.

He said the government was also planning to bring uniformity in the height and facade of all buildings along the Grand Road.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) earlier urged the Housing and Urban Development Department to frame norms for uniform architectural designs for buildings around the temple.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
