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Odisha Police To Expedite Warrants, Invoke NSA Against Criminals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 10, 2026 21:49 IST

Odisha's Director General of Police has ordered an intensified crackdown on crime, directing officers to expedite non-bailable warrants and invoke the National Security Act against habitual offenders.

Key Points

  • Odisha DGP directs police to expedite execution of non-bailable warrants against offenders.
  • Police are instructed to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against habitual criminals in Odisha.
  • Action against drug trafficking to be intensified and beat patrolling strengthened across Odisha.
  • Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) personnel to receive professional training for swift response.
  • Daily briefings to review law and order, crime-prone areas, and ongoing investigations in Odisha.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania on Sunday directed police officers to expedite the execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against offenders and invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against habitual criminals.

Strengthening Law and Order

The directions were issued during a virtual review meeting on law and order attended by superintendents of police (SPs) from all districts, and range IGs and DIGs.

 

Khurania also instructed officers to intensify action against drug trafficking and strengthen beat patrolling across all police station areas.

He asked district police chiefs to take "specific and effective" measures to control crime and further improve coordination and public trust in the police.

Improving Emergency Response

The DGP directed police officials to provide professional and practical training to personnel deployed in Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), saying it would enhance their ability to respond swiftly in emergencies and complex situations.

Daily Briefings for Enhanced Alertness

He further ordered all police stations in the state to conduct daily "briefing parades" before 9 am.

The briefings, he said, should include reviews of local law and order situations, crime-prone areas, movement of criminals and progress of ongoing investigations to strengthen alertness and coordination at the police station level.

Response to Recent Incidents

The directives come amid growing public concern over law and order issues in Odisha following a series of recent incidents, including the alleged lynching of a GRP constable on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7 over allegations of attempted rape, and a daylight attack on a man in Puri district's Kanas area.

Expressing concern over the lynching incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed the DGP to take strong measures to ensure the rule of law is maintained in the state.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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