HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Police Launch 'Juventica' Adolescent Outreach Programme

Odisha Police Launch 'Juventica' Adolescent Outreach Programme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 08, 2026 20:24 IST

Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, launches 'Juventica', an adolescent outreach programme, to promote positive social media engagement and support the well-being of young people across the state.

Key Points

  • Odisha Police launched 'Juventica', an outreach programme for adolescents in collaboration with UNICEF.
  • The programme aims to strengthen engagement, awareness, protection, and support for adolescents across Odisha.
  • Odisha DGP advised adolescents to focus on educational content on social media for a brighter future.
  • The initiative seeks to create a more convenient, safe, and friendly environment for children and adolescents.
  • Police officers are urged to build positive relationships with adolescents and prioritise their safety and well-being.

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Friday advised adolescents to focus on educational content on social media and use it to build a brighter future.

'Juventica' Programme Launch

Khurania said this while launching Juventica, a child welfare police officers (CWPOs) outreach programme with adolescents here.

 

Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, launched the awareness programme aimed at strengthening engagement, awareness, protection, and support for adolescents through CWPOs across the state.

He said through 'Juventica', Odisha Police was trying to make the system more convenient, safe and friendly for children and adolescents.

Addressing Negative Social Media Content

Nowadays, a large number of adolescents are spending their time enjoying negative content on social media, Khurania pointed out.

He added that adolescents are also facing mental stress due to cybercrimes and social issues at various times.

"In such a situation, it is the prime responsibility of all of us to give them moral education, listen to their voices carefully and provide proper advice and moral support," he said.

Prioritising Adolescent Well-being

Khurania urged police officers to set up a good relationship with adolescents and be more aware and careful about their safety and well-being.

More than 15,000 adolescents from about 555 police stations across the state participated in the programme.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for teens
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for teens
Govt recruits volunteers to monitor social media posts
Govt recruits volunteers to monitor social media posts
Karnataka to ban social media for children under 16
Karnataka to ban social media for children under 16
'Make India safe for our children'
'Make India safe for our children'
Digital parenting: 10 tips to keep your kids safe
Digital parenting: 10 tips to keep your kids safe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Amit Shah Greets Bengal CM Pick Suvendu Adhikari0:48

Amit Shah Greets Bengal CM Pick Suvendu Adhikari

Tanya Mittal Looks Stunning in a Green Saree2:24

Tanya Mittal Looks Stunning in a Green Saree

Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Kolkata Airport Upon Arrival1:37

Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Kolkata Airport Upon...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO