Odisha Police Launch 'Juventica' Adolescent Outreach Programme

Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, launches 'Juventica', an adolescent outreach programme, to promote positive social media engagement and support the well-being of young people across the state.

Key Points Odisha Police launched 'Juventica', an outreach programme for adolescents in collaboration with UNICEF.

The programme aims to strengthen engagement, awareness, protection, and support for adolescents across Odisha.

Odisha DGP advised adolescents to focus on educational content on social media for a brighter future.

The initiative seeks to create a more convenient, safe, and friendly environment for children and adolescents.

Police officers are urged to build positive relationships with adolescents and prioritise their safety and well-being.

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Friday advised adolescents to focus on educational content on social media and use it to build a brighter future.

'Juventica' Programme Launch

Khurania said this while launching Juventica, a child welfare police officers (CWPOs) outreach programme with adolescents here.

Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, launched the awareness programme aimed at strengthening engagement, awareness, protection, and support for adolescents through CWPOs across the state.

He said through 'Juventica', Odisha Police was trying to make the system more convenient, safe and friendly for children and adolescents.

Addressing Negative Social Media Content

Nowadays, a large number of adolescents are spending their time enjoying negative content on social media, Khurania pointed out.

He added that adolescents are also facing mental stress due to cybercrimes and social issues at various times.

"In such a situation, it is the prime responsibility of all of us to give them moral education, listen to their voices carefully and provide proper advice and moral support," he said.

Prioritising Adolescent Well-being

Khurania urged police officers to set up a good relationship with adolescents and be more aware and careful about their safety and well-being.

More than 15,000 adolescents from about 555 police stations across the state participated in the programme.