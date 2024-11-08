News
Odisha college girl gang-raped for several days, act filmed

Odisha college girl gang-raped for several days, act filmed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2024 13:46 IST
Six people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student for several days and videographing the act in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Friday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman lodged a complaint with the Badambadi Police Station in Cuttack, alleging that the accused persons, including her boyfriend, gang-raped her, a senior officer said.

 

The college student alleged that she had gone to a cafe within Purighat Police Station limits in Cuttack during the Dussehra festival to celebrate her birthday, and her boyfriend, allegedly with help of the cafe owner, captured some of their obscene acts in his phone.

They allegedly blackmailed the woman by showing her intimate videos and raped her several times, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, the boyfriend of the woman, the cafe owner, a boy and three others were arrested on charges of gang rape, he said.

The police also recovered the videos from their mobile phones and their handsets have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination, the officer added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
