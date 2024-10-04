News
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 04, 2024 11:33 IST
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male friend was assaulted, police said on Friday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The gang rape was allegedly committed in the Bopdev Ghar area around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

According to the Kondhwa police, the woman had gone to the locality with a male friend.

 

"As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghar area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her," said a senior official from Pune police.

He said 10 police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang rape.

Another official from Kondhwa police station said that the incident took place at an isolated place and the trio also assaulted the woman's male friend.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
