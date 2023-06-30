News
Odisha accident: Safety commission submits report to railway board

Odisha accident: Safety commission submits report to railway board

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 30, 2023 00:57 IST
The Commission of Railway Safety probing the triple-train accident in Odisha's Balasore has submitted its report to the Railway Board, sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A rescue and search operation being conduted after the accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The contents of the report could not be immediately ascertained.

 

Senior Railway Board officials refused to comment on the report's findings.

On June 2, three trains collided in Balasore district, claiming more than 280 lives and injuring over 1,000 people.

The Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main line near Bahanaga Bazar railway station at full speed and collided with a stationary goods train.

Apart from a CRS probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the tragic incident.

Since the accident, the Railways has transferred several top officials of the South Eastern Railway under whose jurisdiction the tragedy occurred.

Initial probe had suggested a signalling interference, either by negligence or by intent as the probable cause of the accident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
