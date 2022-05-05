News
Rediff.com  » News » NTAGI moots booster dose for foreign travellers before 9-month gap

NTAGI moots booster dose for foreign travellers before 9-month gap

Source: PTI
May 05, 2022 23:08 IST
The NTAGI has recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the precaution dose of Covid vaccine as required by the country they are travelling to, before the stipulated nine-month waiting period, sources told PTI.

IMAGE: A student reacts while receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during the vaccination drive at a government school, Jalandhar, May 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, no recommendation as of now has been made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) over reducing the gap between the second dose and the precaution jab from the current nine months to six for everybody.

 

The issue is likely to be discussed in subsequent meetings, sources said.

As of now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.

The Union health ministry has received several representations seeking the precaution dose of Covid vaccine for those who have to travel abroad for employment, business commitments, admission to foreign educational institutes, participating in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India's official delegation.

"The issue was discussed on Wednesday and the NTAGI has recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the booster shot, before the stipulated nine-month waiting period, as per the requirements of the country they are travelling to," a source said.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

