India likely to reduce Covid booster gap to 6 months, decision on Friday

The government is likely to soon reduce the gap between the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the precaution dose from the current nine months to six months, official sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A policeman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at the police headquarters in Delhi, April 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A recommendation on reducing the gap is expected to be made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) which is set to hold a meeting on April 29, they told PTI.

Studies at ICMR and other international research institutions have suggested that the antibody level wanes after about six months from the primary vaccination with both doses and giving a booster increases the immune response.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are currently eligible for the precaution dose.

"Taking into account the scientific evidence and findings of the studies done here and internationally, the gap between the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the precaution dose will most likely be reduced from the current nine months to six months soon. A final decision will be taken based on the recommendations by the NTAGI which is set to meet on Friday," a source in the know of the developments told PTI.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The government removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose in March.

According to health ministry data, 5,17,547 precaution doses have been administered in the age group 18-59 years so far.

Besides, 4736567 healthcare workers, 7447184 frontline workers and 14545595 individuals aged 60 and above have taken the precaution shot.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.