NSA against Bihar YouTuber over fake videos of attack on migrants

NSA against Bihar YouTuber over fake videos of attack on migrants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 06, 2023 10:46 IST
YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested for spreading fake videos on Bihar migrant labours being attacked in Tamil Nadu, has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: YouTuber Manish Kashyap who was caught for allegedly circulating false and misleading information about purported attacks on migrant labourers working in Tamil Nadu sent to police custody for three days, in Madurai on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against Kashyap and a special police team arrested him from Bihar.

 

According to Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad, "Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under the NSA Act."

Kashyap had on Wednesday appeared before the Madurai district court which ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody for 15 days following which he was sent to the Madurai central prison.

Cases have been filed against Kashyap and others for spreading fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
