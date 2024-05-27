News
Rediff.com  » News » Now, Thane teen drives BMW with man on bonnet; held

Now, Thane teen drives BMW with man on bonnet; held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 27, 2024 19:56 IST
Close on the heels of the Pune Porsche car crash in which two IT professionals were killed, a 17-year-old boy allegedly drove a BMW car without a licence on busy streets in Kalyan with a man lying on its bonnet, prompting the police to register a case after videos of the stunt went viral.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video going viral on social media. Photograph: X

Police arrested the man lying on the car bonnet, identified as Subham Mithila, and booked the 17-year-old who was at the wheel and his father, a retired government official who owns the car, an official said on Monday.

 

The teenager drove the car on Saturday in the busy Shivaji Chowk area in Kalyan city in Thane district.

"The teenager was inspired by social media reels and made his father buy the second-hand BMW car for Rs 5 lakh, and drove it on the street without a driving license," said senior police inspector Suresh Gund.

The owner of the car has been served with a notice, he said.

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor boy in Pune in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
