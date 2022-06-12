News
Rediff.com  » News » Now, summons to Nupur Sharma from Bhiwandi police

Now, summons to Nupur Sharma from Bhiwandi police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 12, 2022 12:46 IST
The Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra have summoned suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on Monday in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Members of All India Maulayi Mission protest outside Ashrafiya Jama Masjid, in Mumbai, against remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Photograph: /PTI Photo

Besides, expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal has also been asked by the Bhiwandi police in Thane district to record his statement on June 15 over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Muhammad, senior police inspector Chetan Kakade told reporters.

 

The Bhiwandi police had registered a case against Sharma following a complaint lodged by a representative of the Raza Academy on May 30, he said.

They had also registered a case against Jindal, the official said.

Earlier, the Mumbra police in Thane asked Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement over her remarks.

The Mumbai Police have also summoned her to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.

The police had asked for a video of the debate from the news channel concerned.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
