Home  » News » Now, A Case Like Sonam's In Alwar!

Now, A Case Like Sonam's In Alwar!

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read
June 18, 2025 13:11 IST

In an echo of the Sonam Raghuvanshi case in Meghalaya, the Alwar police in Rajasthan has arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in league with her lover.

IMAGE: The photograph tweeted by the Alwar police shows the wife along with the lover and two accused. Photograph: Kind courtesy AlwarPolice/X

Anita Raj allegedly killed her husband Viru Jatav on June 8 with the help of her lover Kashiram Prajapat and two others.

Anita told family members that Viru had died due to an illness and tried to pass his death off as a natural one.

Viru's family grew suspicious after they saw his body bore injury marks and had a broken tooth.

They then filed a police case alleging murder.

According to the police, Viru had a fight with Anita after he discovered she was in love with Kashiram and used to meet him in secret.

Anita ran a grocery store while Kashiram operated a kachori stall.

They met for business, and a commercial relationship soon metamorphosed into an amorous association.

The lovers thereafter decided to kill Viru and hired contract killers for Rs 2 lakh, the police claimed.

On June 8, as planned, Anita kept the door of her house unlocked at night. Around 4 am the killers entered the house.

The assailants tried to strangle Viru in his sleep but he woke up, resulting in a scuffle in which his tooth was broken.

The attackers managed to strangle Viru even as Anita watched, the police claimed.

Viru was Anita's second husband. He too was married earlier, but parted ways with his wife to marry Anita.

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
