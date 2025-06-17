Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'

A video has surfaced on social media sites allegedly showing Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi trekking through a Meghalaya forest with his wife Sonam.

IMAGE: A video shot by a tourist "accidentally" captured Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi trekking in Meghalaya on May 23. Photograph: Courtesy @m_devsingh/Instagram

Sonam is accused of getting her husband killed during their honeymoon with the help of her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three others, in a case which has sent shockwaves across the country.

The video posted by a tourist named Dev Singh shows the couple trekking up a steep mountain path in Meghalaya’s lush landscape.

Singh claimed that the video was recorded 'accidently' around 9:45 am on May 23 when the couple was trekking up a steep mountain path in Meghalaya while he was descending the same trail.

The video shows Sonam, wearing black trousers with a white full-sleeved shirt similar to the one recovered from the crime scene, was seen walking a few steps ahead of Raja.

"Yesterday, I was checking videos and I found a recording of the Indore couple. It was around 9:45 am when we were going down, and the couple was going up. I think this was the last recording of the couple, and Sonam was wearing the same white t-shirt, which was found near Raja. I hope this will also help Meghalaya police in connecting the dots," Singh wrote on Instagram with the video.

He added, "Every time I watched Raja in the video, I felt very bad about him. He was looking normal but unaware of what would be waiting for him."

Police confirmed the authenticity of the video to PTI.

As per the case details, Sonam (25) and Raja (29) got married in Indore on May 11 and reached Meghalaya via Guwahati in Assam on May 21 for their honeymoon. Both of them went "missing" on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village.

Raja's decomposed body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2.

A search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered as police arrested his boyfriend and the three hitmen.

The hitmen, who were Raj's friends, had attacked Raja on the head with a machete in front of Sonam at the parking lot of the Weisawdong Falls. They then pushed the body into the gorge, according to the police.

According to police, Sonam fled from Meghalaya following the murder, taking taxis, buses, and a train to reach Indore via Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and UP.