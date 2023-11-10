News
Nothing is happening at ground level: SC on air crisis

Nothing is happening at ground level: SC on air crisis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 10, 2023 15:50 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday said that crop residue burning in Punjab and some other states adjacent to Delhi have to be stopped and solution has to found to reduce the pollution level in the national capital region (NCR).

While hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed there were several reports and committees on the pollution issue, but nothing was happening at the ground level.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, said the apex court wanted to see the results.

The Supreme Court was informed that every endeavour was being made to bring farm fires under control.

The top court is seized of a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist M C Mehta on air pollution and the issue of crop residue burning had arisen during the hearing of the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
