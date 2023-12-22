News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Not in sync with...: Dhankhar writes to Kharge on Parl disruptions

Not in sync with...: Dhankhar writes to Kharge on Parl disruptions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 22, 2023 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rendering the House dysfunctional by making a demand to the Chair that cannot be acceded is unfortunate and against public interest, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is learnt to have said in a letter to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dhankhar has written to Kharge stating that the Congress leader's refusal to meet him during the Winter session of Parliament was not in sync with parliamentary practices and has also sought an interaction with him, sources said on Friday.

This comes a day after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

The Upper House witnessed repeated protests by opposition MPs who were demanding a discussion on the December 13 Parliament security breach and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

 

The protests led to the suspension of 46 MPs from the House for the session. A breach of privilege notice was moved against Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee.

Citing the letter, the sources said Dhankhar expressed "pain" that his efforts to hold a meeting with Kharge to ensure smooth functioning of the House could not find the Congress leader's favour.

Interaction with the presiding officer is of high priority as per the parliamentary mechanism, Dhankhar said.

He also said that he looks forward to an interaction with the leader of opposition for a healthy way forward.

The three frenetic weeks of the Parliament's Winter session saw a security breach in the Lok Sabha, suspension of 146 MPs and the expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra in the "bribe-for-query" case.

The session, which began on December 4, saw both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha running largely peacefully for the first week but things changed after December 13.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two people jumped into the chamber of the Lok Sabha from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some of the MPs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Should I say I'm Dalit: Kharge's retort to Dhankhar
Should I say I'm Dalit: Kharge's retort to Dhankhar
Save Democracy: INDIA protests against MPs' suspension
Save Democracy: INDIA protests against MPs' suspension
NDA MPs stand in RS in solidarity with Dhankhar
NDA MPs stand in RS in solidarity with Dhankhar
Chahals, Samsons Celebrate Anniversary
Chahals, Samsons Celebrate Anniversary
Kohli returns to India due to 'family emergency'
Kohli returns to India due to 'family emergency'
India's Entry 2018 Misses Oscar Shortlist
India's Entry 2018 Misses Oscar Shortlist
Sidda draws flak as video in luxury jet goes viral
Sidda draws flak as video in luxury jet goes viral
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'They want Parliament to be a stamping house'

'They want Parliament to be a stamping house'

'BJP Has Several Big Ideas For 2024 Poll'

'BJP Has Several Big Ideas For 2024 Poll'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances